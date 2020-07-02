Back in June, the Utah Utes suspended defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. The school launched an investigation regarding a text that Scalley sent in 2013 that featured a racial slur.

This week, Utah’s football program made a final decision on Scalley’s status with the program. It turns out that he’ll remain with the coaching staff for the upcoming season. However, there are serious consequences for Scalley’s actions.

Utah has announced that Scalley’s salary has been cut from $1.1 million to $525,000 for the 2020 season. He received a raise this past December, but the school will no longer honor that contract due to its findings in the investigation.

Another major decision that Utah made is that Scalley will no longer be the head coach in waiting. Many people around the program thought he’d be a worthy successor to head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Utah announces that it is NOT firing defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley after an investigation into use of racist language but that his pay is being cut from $1.1 million to $525,000 and he is no longer the coach in waiting. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 1, 2020

Scalley will also engage with Utah’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion team. He’ll be asked to participate in “regular and ongoing diversity and inclusion education.”

An apology from Scalley was issued on Wednesday, as he addressed both his current and former players.

“I want to apologize to the young men that I have coached and am coaching currently,” Scalley said. “I had the opportunity to address the full team yesterday morning and I expressed to them the complete embarrassment I feel for having hurt them and my fellow colleagues in any way.”

The Utes only allowed 15 points per game under Scalley in 2019. While replicating that type of production is important, the priority for Scalley is that his players trust him as a coach and person this fall.