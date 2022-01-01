The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Utah RB Makes Miraculous TD Catch At The Rose Bowl

Micah Bernard makes an absurd catch.ESPN.

It didn’t take very long for someone to make an incredible play in the Rose Bowl Game. During the first quarter of action, Utah running back Micah Bernard made a jaw-dropping catch in the right corner of the end zone.

Cameron Rising’s throw to Bernard was a bit too high, but he somehow managed to corral the ball and get a foot in bounds for the touchdown.

The crowd at the Rose Bowl immediately erupted once they saw Bernard come down with the pass from Rising.

It’s very rare to see a running back make an exceptional catch like this, but Bernard has proven this season that he’s a reliable pass catcher. Coming into this game, he had 24 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Here’s the absurd touchdown reception from Bernard:

Honestly, it’ll be tough for Bernard to top this play at any point in his career. It’s truly that special.

This touchdown catch from Bernard gave Utah a commanding 14-0 lead over Ohio State.

There’s still plenty of time left for the Buckeyes to make a comeback, but the Utes certainty look like the more aggressive team right now.

A win over Ohio State in the Rose Bowl would be an excellent way for Utah to finish this season.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.