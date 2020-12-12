Utah football is hoping to upset the No. 21 Colorado Buffaloes Saturday afternoon. Utes tight end Cole Fotheringham is doing his part.

Fotheringham, a 6-foot-4 junior tight end out of California, caught a short pass early in the second quarter and turned up field.

Rather than using his 245-pound frame to outmuscle an incoming Colorado defender, Fotheringham showed off some ridiculous athleticism by jumping over the tackler and gaining a few extra yards for a first down.

It’s one of the best hurdles this season. Take a look below.

Not many tight ends can make moves like this. Utah will need a few more highlight plays to take down the much-improved Buffaloes Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a strange year for Utah football. Saturday was just the Utes’ fourth game of the season.

The Pac-12’s delayed start to the season proved to be a poor decision. It essentially eliminated the conference from the College Football Playoff. It also impacted teams like Utah, which experienced a virus outbreak that wound up delaying the Utes’ season even further.

Colorado, meanwhile, is having a wildly unexpected season. The Buffaloes are 4-0, and may have a shot to play in the Pac-12 Championship game, depending on how things shake out in the next week.

The Pac-12 North remains to be sorted out. Washington cancelled its conference clash with the Ducks due to a team-outbreak. The Huskies are now the North champions, but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to field a team next weekend in the Pac-12 Championship game.

The Pac-12 has plenty to sort out in the next week ahead of the conference’s title game.