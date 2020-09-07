Beloved College Football, Basketball Announcer Has Died At 92

Longtime Washington State football and basketball radio man Bob Robertson has passed away, according to multiple reports.

Robertson, who died on Sunday, was 92 years old. According to CougFan.com, the legendary announcer passed away surrounding by family.

Robertson spent 52 seasons in the football booth and more than two decades calling basketball games for the Cougars, serving both as a play-by-play man and color commentator. He retired from his position in October 2018.

He is a member of the Washington State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

BobRob's memorable voice now among the angels. A touching tribute to WSU's beloved Bob Robertson, who left his family and Cougar Nation yesterday #GoCougshttps://t.co/J4tbho0NBO — COUGFANcom (@CougfanCOM) September 7, 2020

Robertson is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife who passed away in 2011.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Robertson family and the entire Washington State athletics community.

Rest in peace, Bob.