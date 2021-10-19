The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Washington State Coaching News

General view of Martin Stadium.PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 9: General view of the game between the Washington State University Cougars and the University of Oregon Ducks on October 9 2004 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. The Ducks won 41-38. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Washington State officially fired head football coach Nick Rolovich tonight over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rolovich had been aiming to get a religious exemption against the Washington state vaccine mandate. But because he did not obtain one by today’s deadline, the university terminated his contract with cause.

Several of Rolovich’s assistants were also let go because they did not receive the vaccine. With five games left in the regular season, the Cougars’ coaching staff has been significantly reshuffled.

The immediate reaction to Rolovich’s dismissal has focused on his personal decision, how much money he gave up and what comes next in terms of possible lawsuits.

Rolovich was hired by Washington State in January 2020 after four seasons at Hawaii. He posted a 5-6 record in one-plus seasons in Pullman, going 1-3 in an abbreviated 2020 campaign and 4-3 this year.

Without him, the Cougars will get ready to host BYU this weekend.

