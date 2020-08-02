Parents Of Pac-12 WR Say Their Son Has Been Cut By Program

On Saturday, a group of Pac-12 football players outlined a set of demands, and threatened to sit out the upcoming football season if they were not met. The Washington State football program has reportedly taken action against members of its program that shared the group’s #WeAreUnited message on social media.

Kassidy Woods, a rising redshirt sophomore wide receivers, caught six passes for 58 yards for the team last season, while contributing on special teams as well. His parents have both said that he has been removed from the team. His mother took to Twitter, responding to a tweet by Theo Lawson of The Spokesman-Review in which he reported that the team had not been cutting players, after Washington’s Ty Jones tweeted the allegation.

“This is a BOLDFACED LIE!!,” Jerline Woods, Kassidy Woods’ mother, tweeted. “Multiple players cut and told to clean out their lockers. Our son Kassidy Woods who was the 1st to get cut, yesterday. He was told it would send mixed msgs to the team, having him around. Today it was confirmed by the AD!,” tagging both head coach Nick Rolovich, who enters his first year with the program, and athletic director Pat Chung.

Lawson then tweeted that he spoke to John Woods, the father of the Cougars wide receiver, who made the same claim. He clarified that, like players who opt out for the coming season, Woods’ scholarship is being honored. Players being told to clean out their lockers does make this sound like a legitimate removal from the program, even before there is any real reckoning with the demands of the players by the league and its schools.

Am told multiple other #WSU players who shared the "#WeAreUnited" graphics have been released from the team, as well. https://t.co/OA0Hg3aroo — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 2, 2020

During our phone call, Kassidy Woods' father, John, paraphrased what #WSU coach Nick Rolovich told his son. pic.twitter.com/thwp2ZRUQt — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 2, 2020

Other Washington State football players who tweeted #WeAreUnited messages include defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs, who was listed as a media contact for the group of players making the demands, defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle, defensive back Pat Nunn, and offensive lineman Syr Riley. All still appear on Washington State’s 2020 football roster.

The Pac-12 football player group’s full demands were published at The Players’ Tribune this weekend. Player compensation, racial equality in college football and society, health and safety protocols, and protecting other sports from being cut were among the major demands, along with calls for cuts to league executive and coaching salaries and spending on facilities.

So far, we haven’t seen an indication that another Pac-12 football program has taken similar action against players who’ve shared the demands.