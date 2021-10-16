Pac-12 Head Coach Could Lose Job Monday Over Vaccine Mandate

Nick Rolovich could be preparing for his final game as the head coach of the Washington State Cougars this Saturday.

Rolovich has been seeking a religious exemption to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. With the deadline coming up this Monday, time is running out for Rolovich to receive that exemption.

On Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic provided an update on Rolovich’s situation. It turns out Rolovich isn’t the only coach on Washington State’s staff who is unvaccinated.

“There are really three possible scenarios here. If he doesn’t get the religious exemption he’s seeking, then his last day of work is going to be Monday,” Feldman said. “Now, if he does get approved, he can keep working. The other scenario is if it’s still in the review process, then he also wouldn’t be able to keep coaching.

“Now sources tell me that Washington State have worked out several contingency plans, as Rolovich is actually one of several guys on his staff who is seeking a waiver. So at midseason, you could have a big staff shakeup at Washington.”

Feldman added this situation has created all sorts of friction between Rolovich and his bosses. Additionally, it has put the players in a really awkward situation.

Toward the end of this segment on Big Noon Kickoff, Feldman said this Saturday could be the last game Rolovich ever coaches for Washington State.

"Today could actually be the last game Nick Rolovich coaches as the Washington State head coach"@BruceFeldmanCFB has more on the vaccine mandate that is making things complicated for the Cougars' head coach ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HSCDAVyvLR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021

Washington State owns a 3-3 record heading into this Saturday’s matchup against Stanford.

It’s unclear if Rolovich’s situation will affect how the Cougars perform this weekend.