Report: Washington State Could Target Former SEC Head Coach

Washington State needs to make a home-run type of hire to try and replace Mike Leach. The Cougars have managed to be a legitimate threat in the Pac-12 with Leach at the helm. But without him, Washington State is in a dangerous position of potentially falling back down to the conference’s basement.

With Leach heading to Mississippi State, the Cougars are targeting a former SEC coach. Former Florida and current Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain has become a candidate for the vacant WSU head coaching position.

Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman has the latest update on Washington State’s coaching search:

“Hearing that Jim McElwain could be a target for #WAZZU,” Feldman said. “Took over a 1-11 team and got #CMU into the MAC title game and has been coach of the year in three different conferences. And has deep ties in the Pacific Northwest.”

This would be an interesting move on WSU’s part. Leach always utilized a heavy air-raid attack with the Cougars. But if Washington State were to hire McElwain, there’d be plenty of changes coming to The Palouse.

It’s still early in the process here though. The Cougars are going to take their time to find the right coach to take over the program.