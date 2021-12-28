Sun Bowl Reportedly Finds Replacement For Miami

The Sun Bowl was on the lookout for a team to replace Miami after the Hurricanes dropped out of the game due to COVID-19 issues.

To find a new adversary for Washington State, the historic bowl game turned to another program that was in need of a replacement opponent.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Central Michigan will fill in for Miami and play Washington State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. A deal has been finalized between the Chippewas, the Sun Bowl and the Arizona Bowl – where Central Michigan was scheduled to play up until Monday.

The Chippewas will look to pick up a postseason victory against the Cougars on New Year’s Eve.

A deal has been finalized: Central Michigan will indeed play Washington State in the Sun Bowl, sources tell @SINow. The Arizona Bowl, Sun Bowl and CMU reached an agreement – likely financial – to release the Chippewas. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2021

The Sun Bowl confirmed the addition of Central Michigan on Monday evening.

The Sun Bowl Association has announced that Central Michigan University has now accepted an invitation to play in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MT) in El Paso, Texas. DETAILS: https://t.co/Nw6Mw73nZP#GameOn pic.twitter.com/Xcp2zA5L1m — Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 28, 2021

Central Michigan was supposed to take on Boise State in this year’s Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. However, the Broncos had COVID-19 problems of their own and had to drop out on Monday.

The Sun Bowl acted quickly to bring Central Michigan aboard, allowing for the game to take place after just a minor hitch.

“We are grateful for the diligent work of the Sun Bowl Association, the Pac-12 Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Central Michigan University to ensure the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played,” Washington State athletics director Pat Chun said in a statement. “A special thank you to CMU’s director of athletics Amy Folan and head coach Jim McElwain for prioritizing the bowl experience for both teams, especially the seniors who will be playing their final college football game.”

Now that the Chippewas have found a new opponent and a new bowl game, the Arizona Bowl has been canceled.

Central Michigan will now make the four-hour drive from Tucson, Arizona to El Paso, Texas to take on Washington State on New Year’s Eve. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Friday.