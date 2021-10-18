The Spun

Washington State Has Reportedly Terminated Its Head Football Coach

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich on the sideline during a game.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Nick Rolovich of the Washington State Cougars looks on during the second half of a game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Coliseum on December 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Washington State has made a decision on head football coach Nick Rolovich, according to new reports.

Rolovich is being fired with cause, according to John Canzano of The Oregonian. This resolution comes after he was unable to secure a religious exemption to the state of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Rolovich had been seeking an exemption for some time, but did not obtain one by today’s deadline. Neither did other unvaccinated assistants on his staff, who are also being terminated.

In short, Washington State’s coaching staff is about to have a major midseason shakeup. On Saturday, with Rolovich’s tenure looking likely to end soon, FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported that Washington State has made “several contingency plans” to prepare for the coming changes.

The Cougars are 4-3 on the season and beat Stanford on Saturday in Rolovich’s last game as head coach. After being hired in January 2020, Rolovich wound up coaching only 11 games at Wazzu, going 5-6 in one-plus seasons.

With an interim head coach and skeleton crew of assistants, Washington State will no prepare to host BYU this Saturday afternoon. The Cougars need two wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility.

