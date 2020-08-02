Washington State Player Has Brutally Honest Message For The NCAA

A number of Washington State football student-athletes have joined the rest of the Pac-12 in submitting a list of demands for protections and changes for the 2020 season.

Among them is Cougars defensive tackle Lamonte McDougle, who affirmed his support earlier in the day. But he clarified his position in a rather brutally honest message to the NCAA as a whole.

Taking to Twitter, McDougle said that while he supports the movement, he can’t afford to actually not play if push comes to shove. He indicated that he needs the prospect of pro football in order to help his family out. Ultimately he accepts that he may be used as “a lab rat” by the NCAA towards that goal.

“I agree with everything this movement is fighting especially the health concerns but not playing this season isn’t an option for me I got ppl that need to eat,” McDougle wrote. “So if the NCAA wants to use me as a lab rat it is what it is.”

It’s a sad stance to have and probably closer to the reality of the situation than anyone wants to admit. College football via the NCAA system is pretty much the only path to professional football.

Ultimately McDougle, a freshman All-American transfer from West Virginia, will have to decide whether to be a part of a greater movement to get move rights and privileges for student-athletes, or continue perpetuating the system.

It’s hard to be between a rock and a hard place at such a young age.