Washington State RB Has Hilarious Reaction To Mike Leach Leaving

After eight seasons at Washington State, Mike Leach is moving on to the SEC. The eccentric Leach was named the new head coach at Mississippi State earlier today.

When Leach goes South, he’ll be taking his Air Raid offense with him. That seems to be welcome news for Wazzu running back Max Borghi.

Through two seasons with the Cougars, Borghi has been one of the top all-purpose backs in the country. This season, he rushed for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 86 passes for 597 yards and five touchdowns.

It sounds like Borghi is expecting his rushing numbers to climb with a new head coach, judging by his hilarious tweet in response to Leach’s departure.

Mood knowing I will be rushing more..😆 https://t.co/NcGXPiCbbq — Max Borghi (@max_borghi) January 10, 2020

Take note: we’re not suggesting Borghi had any animosity towards Leach. He’s just happy he’s gonna get the rock more, at least in the run game.

Meanwhile, SEC West defenses better be ready to defend a lot of space every time they face Mississippi State in the coming seasons.