2 Notable Coaches Mentioned For The Washington Job

Amid a disappointing season for Washington head coach Jimmy Lake, the second-year head coach is reportedly going to be let go at year’s end. But a couple of potential replacements are starting to come into view.

CBS analyst Dennis Dodd identified six potential replacement candidates from across the country. But two in particular might have the requisite experience for the job.

The first is Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who has breathed new life into the Ducks’ offense this year. He has the Ducks positioned for their first College Football Playoff appearance since 2014 if the team keeps winning. Most importantly, Moorhead has head coaching experience – a 52-25 overall record from stints at Fordham and Mississippi State.

The second candidate Dodd listed was Nevada head coach Jay Norvell. Novell has coaching experience at the college and NFL level but has quickly turned the Wolf Pack into a powerhouse in the Mountain West. He’s 32-25 overall but has three straight seasons of at least seven wins.

The other candidates Dodd listed were Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith and Fresno State head coach Kaelen DeBoer.

Washington has seemingly lost its way this year, falling to 4-6 on the season. A loss to either Colorado or Washington State would end 11 straight years of bowl eligible seasons.

Fortunately, the job remains a hot commodity so finding a suitable candidate shouldn’t be impossible.

Who will the next head coach of the Washington Huskies football team be?