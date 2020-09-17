The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Another Pac-12 Football Star Has Opted Out This Season

General view of Husky Stadium.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 19: A general view prior to the game between the Washington Huskies and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 19, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 appears to be trying to work its way into the fall football season to join the remaining Power 5 conferences. Despite the effort, another Pac-12 star has opted out playing this year – whether that be later this fall or early next year.

The Pac-12 is scrambling to fit in a fall football season following the decision by the Big Ten. There are a few more major hurdles to overcome. But the hope is that the Pac-12 could start its season in late October, which would be a best-case scenario.

In the midst of the conference’s desperate attempt to play football this fall, another Pac-12 star has opted out of the season. This time, the news comes out of Seattle.

Washington star defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is opting out of the 2020 season. He has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Onwuzurike’s is Washington’s best defensive player. There’s no doubt this is a massive loss for the Huskies. Head coach Jimmy Lake offered his thoughts on the news on Thursday.

“I’m proud of all that Levi accomplished on and off the field during his time at Washington,” Lake said. “He was an outstanding player and an excellent teammate. Everyone in the program wishes him all the best.”

As for Washington, it’s awaiting word from the Pac-12 for the green light to move forward. We’re all hoping the conference can find a way to play this fall.

The latest reports suggest the conference is working round the clock to find a way to play football this fall. As long as the Pac-12’s California universities can obtain clearance from local health officials to practice and play, the conference could be well on its way to playing football by late October or early November.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.