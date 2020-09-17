Another Pac-12 Football Star Has Opted Out This Season

The Pac-12 appears to be trying to work its way into the fall football season to join the remaining Power 5 conferences. Despite the effort, another Pac-12 star has opted out playing this year – whether that be later this fall or early next year.

The Pac-12 is scrambling to fit in a fall football season following the decision by the Big Ten. There are a few more major hurdles to overcome. But the hope is that the Pac-12 could start its season in late October, which would be a best-case scenario.

In the midst of the conference’s desperate attempt to play football this fall, another Pac-12 star has opted out of the season. This time, the news comes out of Seattle.

Washington star defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is opting out of the 2020 season. He has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

#Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is opting out to declare for the #NFLDraft First-team All-Pac-12 selection last year. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 17, 2020

Onwuzurike’s is Washington’s best defensive player. There’s no doubt this is a massive loss for the Huskies. Head coach Jimmy Lake offered his thoughts on the news on Thursday.

“I’m proud of all that Levi accomplished on and off the field during his time at Washington,” Lake said. “He was an outstanding player and an excellent teammate. Everyone in the program wishes him all the best.”

Jimmy Lake statement on Levi Onwuzurike's departure: "I'm proud of all that Levi accomplished on and off the field during his time at Washington. He was an outstanding player and an excellent teammate. Everyone in the program wishes him all the best." — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) September 17, 2020

As for Washington, it’s awaiting word from the Pac-12 for the green light to move forward. We’re all hoping the conference can find a way to play this fall.

The latest reports suggest the conference is working round the clock to find a way to play football this fall. As long as the Pac-12’s California universities can obtain clearance from local health officials to practice and play, the conference could be well on its way to playing football by late October or early November.