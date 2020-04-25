Jacob Eason’s Girlfriend Posts Heartwarming Photo Before NFL Draft

Jacob Eason is anxiously watching the 2020 NFL Draft with his girlfriend and his family on Friday evening.

The former five-star quarterback recruit, who began his college career at Georgia before finishing it at Washington, was projected to be a Day 2 prospect. Eason is still waiting to be selected a couple of picks into the third round.

Some have linked Eason to the New England Patriots. He could be a prototypical big-armed quarterback for Bill Belichick.

“His elite size and arm talent are reminiscent of Carson Palmer, but issues with pocket poise and getting through progressions cleanly are more reminiscent of Brock Osweiler. Eason is fun to watch when he’s ripping throws around the field and taking deep play-action shots, but a lack of mobility inside and outside the pocket is troubling, considering his ineffectiveness when pressured. He’s relatively inexperienced and should continue to develop from the pocket, but poise is hard to fix, and handling exotic blitz packages is not a given. He’s a pro-style, play-action-based quarterback with average starter potential and an average backup floor,” NFL.com wrote.

Eason has been spending his time out in California in recent weeks. He’s been holed up at home like everyone else, but he’s been able to get quality time with his girlfriend.

The quarterback’s girlfriend, Sidney Tilton, posted some heartfelt photos of the happy couple on Instagram in recent weeks.

The happy couple should be enjoying a special moment at some point this evening.

The 2020 NFL Draft’s third round is continuing on ESPN and the NFL Network.