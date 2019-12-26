Washington QB Jacob Eason Announces NFL Draft Decision

Jacob Eason had a very notable college career, which took him from the state of Washington, where he was a five-star recruit, to the heart of the SEC, and back home as a transfer. Now, his college days have come to a close.

Eason led the Washington Huskies to a win over the Boise State Broncos in last Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl. He threw for 210 yards and a touchdown in what was head coach Chris Petersen’s final game with the Pac-12 power.

Eason had something of an up-and-down tenure in Washington. He finished with solid numbers—3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on over 64.2-percent throwing—but the team took a step back this fall.

UW finished 8-5, but just 4-5 in Pac-12 North play, ceding the division to rival Oregon.

Jacob Eason has plenty of talent, and in an NFL Draft class that could see a number of quarterbacks go early, he’s taking his shot. He announced his decision moments ago:

Thank you Husky nation! pic.twitter.com/apDKvh8d5s — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) December 26, 2019

From Eason’s letter:

“Playing this season for the University of Washington has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. UW has given me an incredible opportunity to develop as a football player and a person, and I am forever grateful and honored to be a Husky. “After contemplating my future with me family and coaches, I have decided to forego my 5th year of college and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead. “I am so thankful for the continuous love and support of my family and friends on this journey together. I’d like to thank Coach Petersen, Coach Lake, Coach Hamden, Coach Huff, as well as the rest of the coaching and support staff at UW for giving me the opportunity to return home and be a part of this special program. “Thank you to everyone at the University of Georgia who gave a kid from Washington a chance. To all of my teammates, the bond and memories we’ve created are something I will cherish forever. You inspire me to be my best. “My experience as a student-athlete has been special and I am eternally thankful… Go Dawgs!”

Eason started at Georgia as a freshman in 2017, but after being injured in the first game of 2018, lost the job to Jake Fromm. He transferred to Washington, and after sitting out in 2018, started this fall for his new Dawgs.

As a recruit, Eason was the No. 5 player in the country, and No. 2 quarterback in the class, per 247Sports.