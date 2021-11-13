On Monday, the University of Washington suspended football coach Jimmy Lake for hitting and shoving linebacker Ruperake Fuavai. A few days later, Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times provided an update on Lake’s situation.

According to the latest report from The Seattle Times, last weekend’s game was not the first time Lake got physical with one of his players.

Five eyewitnesses spoke with The Seattle Times about a disturbing incident that took place on Oct. 12, 2019. Lake, who was Washington’s defensive coordinator at that time, allegedly threw a player into a locker at halftime.

“Lake comes in on just a complete rampage pretty much, picks up Quinten Pounds and throws him into a locker,” one eyewitness told The Seattle Times. “Those lockers there were wooden lockers, and it was violent. It really caught everyone by surprise. It was really unprompted. He just kind of did that and then went on a tangent about how the offense needs to start playing better.”

Another eyewitness said Lake probably crossed a line, but claims his intent during that exchange wasn’t malicious. There was also one eyewitness who denied any altercation taking place in 2019.

As for Lake, he has already issued a statement on the latest allegations.

“I absolutely deny anything improper went on at halftime of the University of Arizona game in 2019,” Lake said. “There were numerous witnesses in the game — from equipment room, to football staff, to strength and conditioning coaches, and no one came to me with concerns after halftime, after the game, never.”

Washington will have a major decision to make on Lake in the near future.

[The Seattle Times]