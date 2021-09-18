Look: Embarrassing Crowd For Today’s Washington Game

Washington is 0-2 on the season after losing to Montana and Michigan. Not surprisingly, fan enthusiasm has dampened as a result.

The Huskies are hosting Arkansas State this afternoon and the crowd at Husky Stadium is…sparse. Let’s just say there’s a lot of good seats open in the building.

Now, maybe some fans are just taking their time and soaking in as much of U-Dub’s famous tailgating scene as possible. More than likely though, they’ve decided not to show up today.

The crowd is … yeah, it’s what you’d expect. pic.twitter.com/30ABUmvckQ — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 18, 2021

It’s tough to look at this, knowing the recent tradition Washington has put together. From 2010-19, the Huskies made 10 straight bowl games under Steve Sarkisian and Chris Petersen. Included in that stretch was three-straight double-digit win seasons from 2016-18.

The Huskies won the Pac-12 and made the College Football Playoff in 2016 and earned another conference title two years later. Jimmy Lake, who replaced Petersen, went 3-3 in a COVID-abbreviated 2020 campaign, but the beginning of 2021 has not been kind to his program.

Washington’s offense has been impotent thus far, scoring only 17 points in two games. Additionally, the Huskies only registered 105 rushing yards in their first two contests.

Thankfully, the few fans in attendance this afternoon have seen the home team take a 7-0 lead. Washington could really use a win today.