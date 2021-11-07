Major College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night

On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies faced off against rival Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown.

Oregon came in as the heavily-ranked team, but looked to be in for a fight early one. The Huskies score the first touchdown of the game and eventually found a safety near the end of the first quarter to take a 9-3 lead.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, their offense stalled the rest of the way. Oregon finished the game on a 23-7 run en route to a 26-16 victory over Washington.

Following the game, plenty of fans were calling for the team to make a change. Well, on Sunday night, the team reportedly obliged.

According to a report from Washington beat writer Lars Hanson, the team fired offensive coordinator John Donovan.

“Washington OC John Donovan has been fired. WR coach Junior Adams will take over play calling duties,” Hanson reported.

Washington is near the bottom of the league in points scored per game. Donovan’s offense was averaging just 22 points per game so far this season.

The Huskies were also among the bottom feeders on yards per game with just 332 per contest.

With the loss on Saturday night, Washington fell to 4-5 on the season.