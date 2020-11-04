Major Program Reportedly Not Allowing NFL Scouts To Attend Games

NFL scouts are going to have a tough time evaluating draft prospects this year due to all the uncertainty surrounding this college football season. To make matters worse, at least one Power Five program is not allowing scouts to attend their games.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the University of Washington has informed the NFL office that it will not allow league personnel to attend games due to an increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in their area.

It’s an unfortunate development for NFL scouts, especially since the Pac-12 is starting its season later than every other major conference to begin with.

Washington will begin its 2020 campaign on the road against Cal. It’s unclear if other Pac-12 schools will follow in Washington’s footsteps and prohibit scouts from attending their games.

The University of Washington has informed the NFL office that due to an increase in COVID-19 infection rate and indications of increased community spread in the local area, NFL personnel are no longer allowed to attend games at Husky Stadium. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2020

Since NFL scouts won’t be in attendance for Washington’s home contests against Arizona, Oregon State and Stanford, they’ll have to rely heavily on the footage provided to them after the games are over.

On the bright side, at least the Pac-12 will play football this year in some capacity.

The Pac-12 originally planned on playing football in the spring, but it changed its stance on the 2020 season after it was introduced to rapid-response antigen tests.

Pac-12 football officially returns this weekend.