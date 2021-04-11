Michigan WR Giles Jackson Announces Transfer Destination

In 2019, Michigan landed one of the top wide receivers in the country by successfully recruiting Giles Jackson. Fast-forward two years later and he’s already found a new team to call his own.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jackson announced that he is heading west and joining the Washington Huskies. He posted a picture of himself in Washington uniform with the caption, “Luv…”

Coming out of Freedom High School in 2019, Jackson was a four-star prospect and the No. 303 player in the nation per 247Sports. He was the No. 41 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 43 prospect from the state of California.

Jackson leaves Michigan after recording 24 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown in two seasons with the team. He made a bigger impact on special teams as Michigan’s primary returner.

Jackson averaged 26.4 yards per kick return and had two touchdowns. He also added one rushing touchdown.

But despite reportedly being in line for a starting job at Michigan in 2021, Giles Jackson entered the transfer portal in late-March instead.

Jackson joins a Washington team that won the Pac-12 North Division in 2020. But they could not compete in the Pac-12 Championship Game due to COVID-19 issues.

Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake is assembling a strong staff and recruiting class for his second year with the team. Perhaps Giles Jackson will be a big part of it.

Who will start at wide receiver for Michigan in 2021?