The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t be playing football this fall. Will the ACC, Big 12 and SEC make the same decision in coming weeks? Washington head coach Jimmy Lake thinks so.

Lake’s first year as the Huskies head coach has been anything but predictable. Chris Petersen’s successor has had to manage the difficulties of taking over a major Pac-12 program, recruit in the midst of a pandemic and deal with the logistics of moving the fall season to the spring. It’s safe to say Lake hasn’t had much down time as of late.

The Pac-12 made the massive decision this week to move the fall football season to the spring of 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, the Big Ten and Pac-12 are the only Power Five conferences which have chosen to do so.

In the meantime, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are all moving forward with the 2020 fall season as currently schedule. Lake believes it’s only a matter of time before those same three Power Five conferences delay the fall season to next spring.

Washington coach Jimmy Lake: "I believe all three other conferences are going to follow suit (canceling) in due time." — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 14, 2020

Lake seems confident the remaining Power Five conferences will make similar decisions to that of the Big Ten and Pac-12.

“I believe all three other conferences are going to follow suit (cancelling) in due time,” Lake said on Friday.

He may be right. The cancellation of the 2020 fall season may be inevitable at this point. We’ll find out in coming weeks.