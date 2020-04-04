Philip Riley is one of the more highly recruited cornerbacks in the 2021 class. The Florida prospect issued a big update on where things stand on Friday night.

Riley is a star for Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Fla. just outside Tampa. 247Sports‘ composite rankings have him as the No. 349 player and No. 26 corner in the country, and a three star recruit.

Rivals is particularly high on Riley. The site has him as a four-star player. He hasn’t been ranked yet beyond that.

His top seven schools list is a pretty interesting. He doesn’t have any Florida schools listed, despite reportedly having offers from ACC programs Florida State and Miami, as well as UCF and USF. It looks like he’s venturing outside of his state, with Minnesota, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Virginia Tech, and Washington cracking the list.

I'm very Blessed to be in this position and thank you to all the colleges who have given me these amazing opportunities!!!

My Top 7 ✍… pic.twitter.com/QUbQwVa1yI — PhilipRiley2021 (@Riley18Philip) April 4, 2020

Philip Riley is originally from Washington state, and considers the Huskies his hometown team. From 247:

“My hometown. What they’re doing is amazing, and they’re on a roll. The whole staff has been showing me love since day one so I’m always going to have love for them. Coach (Terrence) Brown, coach (Thomas) Ford, coach (Will) Harris, coach (Brian) Watkins, they have all been talking to me about how we could take it to the next level. It’s a really special place, my home state, my home college and I appreciate how much love they put in.”

It is early in the process, and recruiting is in a weird spot right now, but Miami, Notre Dame, and Texas all have Top 10-ranked 2021 classes as of now.

Riley is listed at 6-feet tall, 190 pounds, per 247. His other major offers include Clemson, Iowa, Louisville, Oregon, and USC.

Whichever school winds up landing him will be getting a very promising talent. So far, he has not announced a timeline for his decision.