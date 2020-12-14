The Pac-12 Championship Game Has A New Matchup

Washington will not be playing in the Pac-12 Championship game against the USC Trojans this coming Friday.

The Huskies announced on Monday they don’t meet the Pac-12’s requirements to play on Friday. Washington doesn’t meet the 53-player requirement to take on the Trojans.

Oregon will replace Washington as the North Division’s runner-up. The Ducks will play the Trojans for the right to win the Pac-12 title.

This is clearly a disappointing development for Washington. The Huskies had a solid season, going 3-1 with wins over Oregon State, Arizona and Utah.

“The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Washington, made the decision to replace Washington with Oregon as the Pac-12 North Division team to face the South Division champion USC in the Pac-12 Football Championship Game scheduled for Friday, December 18,” the Pac-12 announced.

This is Washington’s second-straight game the program has had to cancel. Last week, the Huskies were supposed to face the Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The rivalry game’s winner would’ve won the North Division.

Instead, Washington had to cancel, giving the Huskies the North Division crown by default. But it won’t be UW representing the North on Friday.

The 3-2 Oregon Ducks will take on the USC Trojans this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Washington, meanwhile, will miss out on the conference’s championship game.

Oregon is looking to win back-to-back conference championships after the Ducks won the Pac-12 title last season and went on to win the Rose Bowl.