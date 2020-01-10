Washington 5-Star PG Reportedly Academically Ineligible

The Washington Huskies are a legitimate threat to win the Pac-12 hoops title. But those aspirations are now in major jeopardy.

Washington PG Quade Green has been ruled academically ineligible, according to college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman.

“BREAKING: Washington point guard Quade Green is academically ineligible, sources told Stadium,” Goodman said in a tweet Thursday night. “Green is averaging 11.6 points & 5.3 assists in 15 games for Huskies. Winter quarter ends in mid-March, so source said still slight chance he plays again this season in postseason.”

Green, the former Kentucky Wildcat and 5-star prospect, transferred to Washington just last year. The NCAA ruled him immediately eligible for this season, allowing Green to play right away.

But now Green’s only possibility of playing again this year would be in the post-season after UW’s Winter Quarter ends. Washington will have to get hot down the stretch to have a shot of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

This is a monumental loss for Washington and could play a major role in the Pac-12 race. Even with Green in the lineup though, the Huskies are struggling as of late.

Washington is currently 11-4 with recent losses to Gonzaga, UCLA and Houston. All-in-all, the Huskies are just 4-3 in their last seven games. UW’s other loss this season came at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Huskies will have to adjust the lineup moving forward in hopes they can compete for the Pac-12 – all without Green’s service.