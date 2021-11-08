Washington Announces Punishment For Coach Jimmy Lake

The Washington Huskies have announced a pretty significant punishment for head coach Jimmy Lake.

Lake, who’s in his second year as Washington’s head coach, struck one of his players in the facemask after he got into an altercation with an Oregon Ducks player on Saturday night.

To make matters worse, as the Washington player was walking away Lake shoved him in the back. It was a horrendous look for a head coach who may have already been on the hot seat.

As a result of Lake’s actions, Washington has suspended its head coach for one game without pay. He’ll miss this Saturday’s Arizona State game.

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake has been suspended without pay for the Arizona State game. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the incident Jimmy Lake is getting punished for.

Coach Jimmy Lake throwing rights to his players face masks is not okay. #OregonVsWashington #BeBetterCoach pic.twitter.com/B6LkH7So3Q — Tony Parra (@tonyp_80) November 7, 2021

What an ugly few days it’s been in Seattle.

The Huskies were a total disaster in a 26-16 loss to No. 4 Oregon last Saturday. The score doesn’t accurately reflect the beatdown the Ducks put on Washington. Oregon ran for 329 yards and gave up just 166 total yards to UW in monsoon-like weather.

Lake then fired his offensive coordinator, Jimmy Donovan, on Sunday. Now, Washington’s suspended its head coach for one game without pay. This could just be a foreshadowing of what’s to come.

Lake is lost. He’s getting outcoached on a weekly basis and can’t even keep up with the Pac-12’s mediocre programs in the recruiting game.

With Oregon on the rise and USC trying to turn a corner, Washington may be feeling the pressure to produce now. The results aren’t coming, and Lake could be on the hot seat as a result.