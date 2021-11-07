Washington football’s crowd attendance for the start of Saturday night’s major rivalry game versus No. 4 Oregon was flat-out embarrassing.

Husky Stadium is typically one of the best environments in college football. You’d think Washington fans would show out for a rivalry game, let alone the No. 4 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. We were wrong.

Washington fans disappointed in a major way for Saturday night’s Oregon game. Husky Stadium was practically empty right ahead of kickoff.

Take a look.

About 10min until kickoff. Here’s an update on Husky Stadium pic.twitter.com/PDeEh9v6ss — Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) November 6, 2021

It at least got a bit better as the game rolled along.

Crowd at kickoff on Montlake. Washington really does battle USC and Stanford after all. pic.twitter.com/6JUKhei1JN — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 6, 2021

The only explanation is that Washington been a disappointment this season.

Plenty of analysts were high on the Huskies entering the 2021 season. Notable college football analyst Phil Steele pegged Washington as the top team in the Pac-12. Former Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf thought Washington football would go undefeated.

The Huskies have since gone 4-4 with ugly losses to Montana, Michigan, Oregon State and UCLA.

The Washington-Oregon rivalry, meanwhile, is one of the most heated in college football. The Huskies hate the Ducks and the Ducks hate the Huskies. There’s no way around it.

Oregon has gotten the best of Washington 14 of the last 16 times, including the last two meetings. The rivals didn’t meet last season. Washington had to cancel after experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Oregon then automatically advanced to the Pac-12 Championship, a game the Ducks won to claim a conference title and earn a Fiesta Bowl bid.

There’s no doubt Washington has been waiting for tonight’s game for over a year. Huskies fans, on the other hand, don’t seem to care that the No. 4 team in college football is in town.

Catch the Pac-12 rivalry right now on ABC. Washington has an early 7-0 lead.