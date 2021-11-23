Washington Huskies Reportedly “Interested” In Two Major Coaching Candidates

The Washington Huskies are in pursuit of their next head coach, and two names are reportedly popular in Seattle: Matt Campbell (Iowa State) and Dave Aranda (Baylor).

Both coaches have excelled in the Big 12 and neither is over the age of 45. Campbell and Aranda have been linked to several jobs. Should Washington set its sights on one of them, the Huskies are sure to face competition from other suitors–particularly for Aranda, who has directed No. 11 Baylor to an impressive 9-2 record so far this year.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that one former Huskies coach could have a major say throughout Washington’s hiring process.

“I’m told there is real interest [from Washington] in both Matt Campbell and Dave Aranda,” Rittenberg said on College GameDay. “Former Washington head coach Chris Petersen is still very influential and he likes Campbell and Aranda.”

Rittenberg included Jonathan Smith (Oregon State) and Justin Wilcox (Cal) as other names to follow.

Aranda’s west coast roots (he’s originally from West Redlands, California) could only help in the Pac 12. Campbell, an Ohio native, has no significant ties to Washington. But at just 41, he’s already elevated a historically weak Cyclones program to national relevance.

Iowa State hosts TCU Friday (4:30pm ET) for the last game of the regular season. Baylor welcomes Texas Tech on Saturday at noon. Athletic directors around the nation will be watching.