Washington head coach Jimmy Lake lost control of himself during the Oregon game on Saturday night.

During Oregon’s second offensive possession of the game, the Washington defense committed a number of dumb penalties resulting in free yardage for the Ducks. Oregon was able to tack on an early field goal, as a result.

Lake blew a gasket when Washington linebacker Ruperake Fuavai committed a late hit and was called for a penalty. He didn’t take it out on the official likes most coaches do, though. Lake took his frustrations out on Fuavai.

The Washington head coach smacked Fuavai in the facemask before shoving him in the back. It was an ugly look, to say the least.

Lake just hit his player in the face and the pushed him. Seems like a guy you’d want to play for. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/zImIxNDpRQ — Chris Barron (@tbc5150) November 7, 2021

Yikes. That’s excessive.

Jimmy Lake wants to win so bad he’s hitting and pushing his own players. He’s out of pocket for that. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 7, 2021

Jimmy Lake, what are you doing? https://t.co/v13wIzb3ij — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) November 7, 2021

The Huskies aren’t as scared of the Ducks, they’re more scared of Jimmy Lake punching them in the face 😂 — Ally Osborne (@allysosborne) November 7, 2021

It hasn’t been a good week for Jimmy Lake. He made headlines for his response to a question surrounding recruiting battles with Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks.

“That is way more pumped up than it is,” Lake said of a Washington-Oregon recruiting rivalry, via ESPN.com. “Our battles are really, the schools that we go against, have academic prowess, like the University of Washington, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC. We go toe to toe, all the way to the end, with those schools. So I think that’s made up and pumped up in [the media’s] world. In our world, we battle more academically prowess teams.”

The problem for Lake and the Huskies is they’re not only getting out-recruited by Oregon; they’re getting out-recruited by those academic prowess schools like Stanford, USC and Notre Dame as well.

Lake can overshadow his comments with an upset of No. 4 Oregon tonight. The Ducks lead the Huskies 10-9 right now on ABC.