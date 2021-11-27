Look: Washington State Trolls Washington In Epic Fashion

The Apple Cup was anything but sweet for the Washington Huskies this year, as they were dismantled by the Washington State Cougars at home.

Washington State set the tone with its ground game on Friday night, rushing for 209 yards and three touchdowns as a team. Sophomore quarterback Jayden De Laura did an excellent job of taking care of the football, completing 27-of-32 passes for 245 yards.

Another reason the Cougars were so successful is because their defense forced four turnovers. Huskies quarterback Sam Huard finished this year’s Apple Cup with four interceptions.

Following the 40-13 win in this year’s Apple Cup, the Cougars went on Twitter to troll the Huskies.

Washington State’s official Twitter account posted the “How do you like them apples” scene from “Good Will Hunting.” However, the team photoshopped the napkin that Matt Damon is holding. Instead of it featuring a phone number, it showed the final score from the Apple Cup.

Check it out:

This might be the best troll job we’ve seen this college football season.

Considering the Cougars’ last win over the Huskies came in 2012, they definitely deserve this moment.

“It’s special. Coug Nation deserves it, this team deserved it, the seniors deserved it,” Washington State running back Max Borghi said following the win, via ESPN. “I can’t really put words into it yet, it hasn’t really sunk in. But holding that Apple Cup trophy is something we’ve all dreamt about and it was incredible.”