Washington Wide Receiver Predicts Huskies Win National Title Next Year

Washington's players were feeling really so good after Thursday night's win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl that wide receiver Jalen McMillan made a bold prediction for the 2023 season.

McMillan announced that Washington will win the national championship next season.

"I think we're going to win a Natty," McMillan said. "I'm going to call for a Natty."

McMillan had a nice performance in the Alamo Bowl, hauling in eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

As for McMillan's prediction, there's no question that Washington will be a top-25 team heading into next fall.

Will the Huskies have what it takes to beat the best teams in the country? They'll need to prove it next season.

Make no mistake though, Washington will be a threat as long as Michael Penix Jr. is healthy. The left-handed quarterback finished this season with 4,641 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

