5 SEC Teams With Losing Records Are Going To Bowl Games

Terry Wilson is tackled by a Tennessee player.KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Terry Wilson #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats is tackled by Darrell Taylor #19 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

The SEC will be well-represented during the upcoming bowl season–from a numbers standpoint, at least.

The product the conference will be putting out could leave a lot to be desired. That’s what happens when a whopping five teams that are below .500 “earn” bowl bids.

You read that correctly. Five SEC programs are going bowling despite posting a losing record, and in four cases, it’s not even close.

Kentucky (4-6) is the best of the bunch, and the Wildcats are heading to the Gator Bowl. Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas have even worse records and are still going to the postseason.

Such is the beauty of contractual bowl tie-ins. Keep in mind that Army, which went 9-2, will be left out of the bowl picture as a result.

The Black Knights were supposed to play in the Independence Bowl, but that game was canceled. Now, there are no more open spots.

We understand that this is an atypical year due to COVID-19, but even so, it is sad to see this many teams that performed so poorly being rewarded with bowl appearances.


