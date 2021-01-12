The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

1 Stat About Nick Saban’s Recruiting Classes Is Ridiculous

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks on stageARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14 in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Alabama just won its sixth national championship in 14 seasons under Nick Saban. Simply put, the Tide have been a machine since Saban took over.

If you’re wondering just how dominant Alabama has been under Saban, one recruiting stat says it all. No four-year recruiting class has left Tuscaloosa without winning a national championship.

Taking it one step further, because Alabama’s longest title drought under Saban has been two seasons (2007-08, 2013-14, 2018-19), no three-and-done player has ever left campus without winning it all.

This is absolutely ridiculous consistency.

Speaking of Alabama recruiting, Saban’s ability to replenish is program with top talent has without question been the key to keeping the dynasty rolling. It doesn’t look like it will be stopping any time soon either.

Alabama’s 2021 class is ranked No. 1 nationally. The Crimson Tide signed three top-10 players and seven top-50 prospects. In the 2022 cycle, ‘Bama has only one player committed right now, but he’s a four-star linebacker and top-75 recruit.

The rich are going to continue to get richer as long as Saban is in T-Town.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.