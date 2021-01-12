1 Stat About Nick Saban’s Recruiting Classes Is Ridiculous

Alabama just won its sixth national championship in 14 seasons under Nick Saban. Simply put, the Tide have been a machine since Saban took over.

If you’re wondering just how dominant Alabama has been under Saban, one recruiting stat says it all. No four-year recruiting class has left Tuscaloosa without winning a national championship.

Taking it one step further, because Alabama’s longest title drought under Saban has been two seasons (2007-08, 2013-14, 2018-19), no three-and-done player has ever left campus without winning it all.

This is absolutely ridiculous consistency.

Every four-year class recruited by Nick Saban at Alabama has won at least one national championship, spanning 14 classes. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) January 12, 2021

Alabama has had, at most, two non-title seasons between their national titles under Saban, meaning every three-and-done player has won a national championship. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) January 12, 2021

Speaking of Alabama recruiting, Saban’s ability to replenish is program with top talent has without question been the key to keeping the dynasty rolling. It doesn’t look like it will be stopping any time soon either.

Alabama’s 2021 class is ranked No. 1 nationally. The Crimson Tide signed three top-10 players and seven top-50 prospects. In the 2022 cycle, ‘Bama has only one player committed right now, but he’s a four-star linebacker and top-75 recruit.

The rich are going to continue to get richer as long as Saban is in T-Town.