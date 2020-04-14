2 Schools Have Been Dominating The NFL Draft’s Early Rounds

The talent disparity in college football is evident each and every year, especially when you look at NFL Draft results.

Chris Fallica – also known as “the Bear” on ESPN’s College GameDay – revealed an astonishing NFL Draft statistic on Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 407 players drafted on Days 1 and 2 over the past four years. Alabama and Ohio State have combined for 52 of the 407 draftees, or 12.8 percent overall. Each program has had 26 players drafted within the first two days of the draft in the time frame.

The Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide have had immense success developing players. It’s no secret that track record of sending collegiate players to the pros is a major recruiting advantage, which only continues the cycle.

In the last four years, 407 players have been selected on days 1 and 2 of the NFL Draft. 52 of them (12.8%) have come from two schools – Alabama (26) and Ohio State (26). LSU is next with 13. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 14, 2020

LSU has also had success, as the Tigers have had 13 players drafted within the first two days of the draft.

But it comes as no surprise that Alabama and Ohio State find themselves atop the leaderboard. The Tide have had a decade of dominance, winning five national championships in 11 years. The Buckeyes haven’t measured up to Alabama in regards to success. But OSU did win a national championship of its own in 2015.

Ohio State and Alabama will look to add more players to that impressive statistic next week. The first round of the NFL Draft kicks off next Thursday, Apr. 23rd.