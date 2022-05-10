2 Undrafted Alabama Players Projected To Make NFL Teams

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: LaBryan Ray #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide flexes during the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Alabama football had seven players taken in this year's NFL Draft. In addition, several other Tide alums signed with teams as undrafted free agents.

Two of those undrafted players are defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and outside linebacker Christopher Allen, who landed with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, respectively. According to the 33rd Team, a website run by former NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner, both Ray and Allen have a strong shot to stick with their teams.

In a new feature, the 33rd team named one undrafted free agent from each organization who will eventually crack the final roster. Ray and Allen were both selected.

"The Patriots, who rotate many of their DL throughout the game, can always use added depth at the position," the 33rd Team wrote. "Ray is a large athlete with an Alabama pedigree, which is something that HC Bill Belichick looks for thanks to his relationship with Alabama HC Nick Saban."

As for Allen, the 33rd Team is banking on his pass-rushing prowess and Denver's success with UDFA linebacker Malik Reed to work in his favor.

"Allen was very successful in 2020 and likely would have been drafted if he had not suffered an injury that kept him out of most of the 2021 season," the 33rd Team said.

A former five-star recruit, Ray was hampered by injuries during his time in Tuscaloosa. He finished with 76 career tackles and 6.5 sacks in 44 games over five seasons.

Allen, meanwhile, suffered a foot injury in Alabama's season opener, which kept him out for the remainder of the year. In 2020, he was a second-team All-SEC performer, registering 41 tackles and six sacks.