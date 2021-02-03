247Sports Names Its College Football Recruiter Of The Year

The pick is officially in for 247Sports’ National Recruiter of the Year for the 2021 recruiting cycle. It turns out the recipient of this award is Marshall head coach Charles Huff, who recently worked under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Huff received the Marshall job this offseason due to his outstanding resume as Alabama’s associate head coach and running backs coach.

When talking to 247Sports about being named the Recruiter of the Year, Huff took a very humble approach. He gave most of the credit to Alabama for its infrastructure over the years.

“It’s a good honor but I think it says a lot about the Alabama football program and the infrastructure there,” Huff told 247Sports. “When you become Recruiter Of The Year obviously you didn’t do it by yourself and there are a lot of people that worked behind the scenes and a lot of coaches that had a hand in that as well. I think it speaks for the organizational infrastructure that Coach (Nick) Saban put in place. Obviously the expectation he set on each position coach and each area coach to be diligent in recruiting and know as much about the kid and the parents and the kid’s support system as possible. and I think it’s a little bit about being intentional in building relationships.”

New @HerdFB coach Charles Huff (@CoachHuff) is the 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year for helping power Alabama to the best class ever! Via @SWiltfong247https://t.co/5D9FRNlYr6 pic.twitter.com/2FJZbedr6k — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 3, 2021

Alabama has certainly built a powerhouse from top to bottom over the past decade, but Huff should at least give himself a pat on the back for helping the program land the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2021 cycle.

Believe it or not, Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is the highest-ranked recruiting class in history.

Losing a talented coach and recruiter like Huff will sting, but he certainly left the Crimson Tide in great shape.