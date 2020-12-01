3 SEC Teams In The Playoff? ESPN Outlines The Possibility

It seems practically impossible the SEC could find a way to sneak three teams into the four-team College Football Playoff. But one analyst thinks there’s a way.

The CFP has been a hot topic throughout the 2020 season. The selective process is getting on fans’ nerves. Not to mention, most are tired of seeing the same teams compete in the postseason each and every year. The last thing college football needs is for the College Football Playoff to field just two conferences.

As things currently stand, it looks like we’ll get a four-team CFP that consists of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Both the Big 12 and Pac-12 have slim chances of being represented. One ESPN host thinks even the Big Ten could wind up being left out of the equation.

ESPN host Dari Nowkhah thinks there’s a way the SEC could sneak Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M into the playoff. It would require Florida beating Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, Notre Dame beating Clemson in the ACC title game, Ohio State being left out of the CFP because of its shortened scheduled and the Aggies winning out.

Here’s a breakdown of the unlikely, but chaotic scenario.

Follow me here, #SEC fans: Florida beats Bama. Notre Dame beats Clemson. Ohio State ends up 5-0, maybe 6-0 and committee deems the Buckeyes not worthy because of games played. A&M wins out. Are we looking at THREE SEC teams? Bama, Florida, A&M… Just tossing it out. — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) December 1, 2020

This just isn’t going to happen. If it did, college football fans would riot.

The more selective college football becomes, the most fans its going to lose. Every other major sport includes automatic qualifiers for playoff spots – college football needs to adopt a similar postseason.

The day we see three teams from the same conference get into the playoff is probably the same day we see the current playoff come to an end.