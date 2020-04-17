3 Teams Have Reportedly Removed Tua Tagovailoa From Draft Boards

With just under a week until the first round of the 2020 NFL draft kicks off, rumors about top potential prospects are flying.

The latest series of reports have bad news for former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report from NFL insider Bob McGinn of the Athletic, several teams have removed Tua from their draft boards.

McGinn said he polled executives from 18 teams around the league. He asked teams how worried they are about Tagaviloa’s injury history from his time at Alabama.

It’s safe to say teams are very worried. In fact, McGinn reported three teams have already removed Tua from their draft boards ahead of next week’s draft.

Here’s more from McGinn’s report, via Bleacher Report:

One AFC personnel man told McGinn that Tagovailoa was “a great college player” but added there are “three, four or five red flags staring us all in the face” that make it hard to risk a high pick on him.

This is just the latest report to suggest Tua could fall in the draft late next week.

Multiple reports suggested the Miami Dolphins have turned their attention to former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Of course, the weeks leading up to the draft are full of misinformation.