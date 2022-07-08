4-Star DB Flips Commitment From Alabama To Big Ten Program

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In January, four-star defensive back Elliot Washington committed to Alabama. On Friday, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment.

Washington, a Florida native, has decided to take his talents to Penn State. He announced this move on his Twitter account.

"I would like to thank the University of Alabama, Coach Saban, Coach Gillespe and Coach T Rob for your time and effort during my recruitment," Washington wrote. "After exploring all options throughout my recruitment process, I will be decommitting from the University of Alabama. After further conversations with my family I will be committing to... The Pennsylvania State University. 1000% committed."

Per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Washington is the No. 110 overall recruit and No. 6 safety from the 2023 class.

Washington is Penn State's 16th commit for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

This announcement came at the right time for the Nittany Lions. Earlier this week, they lost four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes to the Florida Gators. They needed some good news.

It'll be interesting to see how Washington's career at Penn State plays out.