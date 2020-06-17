4-Star WR Christian Leary Announces Commitment

Just a few months ago, 2021 wide receiver recruit Christian Leary was the No. 230 overall recruit in the class.

Fast forward just two months, Leary is now the No. 130 overall recruit in the class. Following his rise up the ranks, top programs like Oklahoma and Alabama started taking significant interest.

On Tuesday night, Leary took a massive step forward in his recruitment by announcing his commitment. The four-star wide receiver recruit is headed to the SEC.

Leary announced his commitment to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on Tuesday night. He’s the third wide receiver to join Alabama’s 2021 class.

“Give a huge thank you to Coach Duke and the Edgewater coaching staff for making me a better player on and off the field. Shoutout to Mrs. Wright and Mrs. Grey for making sure I’m eligible to play at the next level. I wanna thank every coach that believed in my through this process…I will be committing to the University of Alabama,” he said in a statement.

Leary is the No. 23 wide receiver recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 20 player from the state of Florida.

He joins fellow four-star wide receivers Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall, who joined the Crimson Tide earlier this offseason. In all, Alabama boats the No. 3, No. 13 and No. 23 wide receivers in the class.

The Crimson Tide own the No. 22 overall class.