TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of fans during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The rich got richer on Sunday evening.

Tony Mitchell, the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class, announced his commitment this weekend.

The five-star defensive back announced his commitment to the University of Alabama.

Mitchell announced his commitment on Twitter.

Mitchell is the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Alabama continues to reel in the country's elite prospects.