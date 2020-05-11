Taulia Tagovailoa’s transfer from Alabama may not be as high-profile a move as Jalen Hurts or Justin Fields was, but he’s in a position to make one of a number of teams significantly better.

According to 247Sports, as many as nine teams have been given odds of landing the former four-star recruit. Of those nine, four are in the Power Five, while the rest are all Group of Five schools of varying strength.

Getting the top odds were the Miami Hurricanes. The combination of the school’s issues at QB, his brother Tua’s recent drafting by the Miami Dolphins and his family’s intention to move to the area, The U has been given +200 odds of landing Taulia Tagovailoa.

Coming in at second was another Power Five school in need of a quarterback: Maryland. The Terps head coach is former Alabama assistant Mike Locksley, who helped recruit Taulia to Alabama in the first place. Maryland got +350 odds.

A quartet of Florida-based teams all received better than 10/1 odds of landing Taulia. Florida International got +400, Florida Atlantic got +500, South Florida got +700, and UCF got +900.

At seventh was Oregon at +1000, which seem unsures of who will succeed Justin Herbert as the starter. But the Ducks have a stellar program and are rapidly climbing the national title contention ranks.

Hawaii received +1500 odds but are followed by a very interesting option: Auburn. Alabama’s arch-rival received +2000 odds, making them a major longshot. The fact that they seem to be content with Bo Nix for the next year or two could be a deal-breaker for Taulia. But if Taulia is out to prove Nick Saban wrong for doubting him, few other teams will give him a better shot.

Here is the breakdown of odds for Taulia Tagovailoa’s transfer:

Miami (FL), +200 Maryland, +350 FIU, +400 FAU, +500 USF, +700 UCF, +900 Oregon, +1000 Hawaii, +1500 Auburn, +2000

Where do you see Taulia Tagovailoa making his transfer too?