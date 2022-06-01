A Fan Snuck Past Security To Make An Offer To Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A young LSU fan reportedly snuck into SEC meetings and offered Nick Saban a bribe to retire from coaching.

According to OutKick's Trey Wallace, the fan, a high school junior, made his way past security and approached Saban as the seven-time national champion was eating lunch.

The boy had an offer to make: $5,000 for Saban to step down, because he's tired of seeing him beat his LSU Tigers.

“For the pain he’s given me for the past twelve years. January 9th to 2022, he has given me so much pain," the kid told Wallace. "I go to the LSU-Alabama games, I sit there in the 4th quarter, LSU is up and I think this is the year and then I just see Saban just run away with it.

“I am a diehard LSU fan. I build myself up on Fridays thinking this is the year we’re gonna beat him, we’re gonna beat ’em. They have the lead and then they just blow up. I just think that I can’t believe I just witnessed another Saban beatdown again.”

Saban apparently confirmed the conversation with Wallace. The young fan said he respects Saban and has no ill will toward him.

"I just can’t stand losing to him," he made clear.

Have to admit, this is a pretty bold move on this kid's part. It didn't work, but he's a legend for even trying.