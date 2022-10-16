A Lengthy Alabama AP Poll Ranking Streak Ended Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season yesterday, falling to Tennessee 52-49 on a last-second field goal.

The defeat could be a costly one. Now, the Crimson Tide have no margin for error and have to run the table, plus win the SEC Championship Game, to have a shot at making the College Football Playoff.

At the very least, the loss cost Alabama an impressive streak. For the first time since the end of the 2019 season, the Crimson Tide are not ranked in the top five of the AP poll.

Alabama finished eighth in the AP top 25 that season and is now ranked sixth according to the latest poll.

As disappointing as yesterday's loss had to be, Alabama can't spend any time dwelling on it. The Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for a matchup with No. 16 Mississippi State.

After that, Alabama has a bye, but then has to go to LSU on November 5 and Ole Miss (currently ranked ninth) on November 12.

Take care of those three games and the schedule gets a little easier with Austin Peay and a scuffling Auburn to end the season.