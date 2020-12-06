Aaron Murray Releases His Prediction For Alabama vs. Florida

After Saturday’s slate in the SEC, the conference found itself with two division winners. Alabama and Florida will represent their respective regions in the Dec. 19 SEC Championship Game.

Although there’s still one more week of games left on the regular season schedule, fans of the conference have already started looking forward to two Saturday’s from now. Even former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray is locked in to the early discussion of the contest.

The 30-year-old player turned CBS Sports analyst weighed in on the match-up that he played in twice. The former Bulldog recently played in the newest rendition of the XFL but has now carved out a nice role for himself in media.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Murray made his prediction for the SEC championship Game. He went with Alabama in a comfortable double digit win as he asked fans for their thoughts.

SEC Champ game is set… I think Alabama rolls by double digits! This team is too good. What y’all think? — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 6, 2020

The No. 1 Crimson Tide remain the favorite to win the conference after burning through their schedule to a 9-0 record. Nick Saban clearly missed being in the College Football Playoff last year and has his sights set on another appearance.

Mac Jones remains the presumptive Heisman favorite thanks to an electric year under center in Tuscaloosa. The junior quarterback has thrown for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns with a 75 percent completion percentage this season. Combined with future first-round pick DeVonta Smith, the Alabama offense looks impossible to stop.

Meanwhile, the No. 6 Gators comfortably won the SEC East. The group’s only loss came to No. 5 Texas A&M. Quarterback Kyle Trask and tight-end Kyle Pitts have formed an unbreakable connection on the field, torching defenses every Saturday.

Alabama and Florida will meet on Dec. 19 in the Mercedes Benz-Superdome at 8 p.m ET with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. The game will air on CBS.