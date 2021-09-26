Jordan Rodgers Compared 1 College Quarterback To His Brother

Jordan Rodgers may not be close with his brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he’s not afraid to draw some bold comparisons to him. Today, that was the player he believe Alabama‘s Bryce Young resembles.

Young has been sensational tonight. He’s completed 20-of-22 passes for 312 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception against an overmatched Southern Miss defense.

We haven’t seen Young run much this season, which we know is in his skillset. He hasn’t needed to take major risks for the most part, though there was some consternation among Alabama fans last week, when he turned down a potential first down on the ground to take a shot down the field. Even Nick Saban mentioned the play, inferring that Young could stand to be a bit more aggressive with his legs.

We have seen just how good he is at managing the pocket with his impressive athleticism and footwork. During today’s game, Jordan Rodgers used that to compare Young to his brother, who is about as effective and maneuvering the pocket with his legs as anyone in the NFL.

“There’s a lot of similarities in there,” Rodgers said. “Mechanics, especially their lower-body mechanics. The way they flip the ball. Both their feet come off the ground a lot of the times as they’re ripping their lower body through the throw to create velocity and accuracy.”

Bryce Young has said that he models his game after Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Rodgers says that doesn’t surprise him, having watched plenty of both QBs.

“I’ve watched him on film, and 12 on film, a whole lot and there are a ton of similarities.”

As far as comparisons go, it doesn’t get much better. If he continues to expand his game and elevate his offense, the way Rodgers does, Alabama will be as hard to beat as ever.

[SDS]