Adam Schefter: 1 Team Tried To Set Visit With Tua Tagovailoa Before Ban

The 2020 NFL draft officially sits just under a week away and teams are doing their final preparations for the first round on Thursday night.

Perhaps the most intriguing name to watch over the next few days will be former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa. After suffering a dislocated hip, Tua went from arguably the No. 1 pick to maybe not even the second quarterback off the board.

NFL teams have not been able to get their hands on Tua for a medical evaluation. That could end up hurting his draft stock as teams go for the “safe” pick instead of risking taking an injured player.

Shortly before the NFL told teams they weren’t allowed to host potential prospects, one team reportedly had plans to bring Tua to town. In fact, the team was set to do that just one day before the ban was put in place.

That team? The Miami Dolphins.

On the night before the league halted visits between college prospects and NFL teams, the Dolphins rushed to try to get Tua Tagovailoa to Miami, per a source. Tagovailoa was the first college prospect the Dolphins tried to bring to Miami in March. But March 13, NFL banned visits. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins attempted to get Tagovailoa in for a visit.

During the visit, Miami’s doctors would have had plenty of time to evaluate Tua’s health before the draft.

However, the didn’t come to fruition and now there are reports that Oregon’s Justin Herbert could be selected before Tagovailoa.

We’ll find out where Tua lands on Thursday night.