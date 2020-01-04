Alabama’s got an elite quarterback coming its way. It was already well known 2020 5-star signee Bryce Young is a special talent. But the former Mater Dei standout is having himself an elite showing at Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American game.

Representing Team West, Young showed off his elite arm strength and football IQ right from the start. The Alabama signee delivered a quick strike to Washington WR signee Jalen McMillan, resulting in a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first play.

Bryce Young to Jalen McMillan for 7 immediately at the All-American Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0vdYxZcabv — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 4, 2020

Later in the game, Young, throwing off his back foot, threw a perfect ball to 4-star WR Gary Bryant Jr. for 43-yard touchdown connection.

Alabama signee Bryce Young goes deep to Gary Bryant for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/BGz5uUIj8s — Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) January 4, 2020

After just a quarter of action, Young completed 3-of-6 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He’s certainly displaying what the future holds in Tuscaloosa.

Young is the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 1 dual-threat QB in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports’ Composite score. The former Mater Dei QB is the Crimson Tide’s highest rated commit.

Nick Saban has once again put together a terrific recruiting class which ranks second overall and first in the SEC. Young is expected to be Tua Tagovailoa’s replacement, which could come as early as this season depending on if Tagovailoa decides to return to school or enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The future is bright in Alabama – thanks in part to Young’s special abilities.