Alabama AD Addresses Upcoming Game vs. USC

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced a conference-only schedule for the upcoming 2020 season.

Other conferences like the Pac-12 and ACC were expected to follow suit. However, the latest comment from Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne suggests the Pac-12 might not be going with a conference-only schedule.

According to a report from AL.com, Byrne said he still plans to play the Alabama-USC game that’s scheduled for September. “USC AD Mike Bohn and I are in regular contact,” Byrne said. “Our current plan is to play the game.”

Nearly two months ago, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested the game wouldn’t be played.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Told by two people I trust — USC v Alabama isn’t happening,” Cowherd said. “Trojans can’t even practice in LA potentially for several months. This is why Bama already talking to other possible opponents. Not official but understood.”

Immediately after that report, Byrne made it clear the Crimson Tide wasn’t budging – not yet. “Like I told [Alabama beat reporter] Cecil hurt yesterday, our plan is to play USC,” he said at the time.

Now two months later, Byrne is maintaining that he plans to have to two college football powers square off later this fall.

The game is scheduled for September 5. We’ll have to wait and see if that changes in the coming weeks or circumstances force a change.