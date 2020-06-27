Alabama AD Greg Byrne Shares Update On 2020 Season

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne is “very optimistic” the 2020 football season – and all fall sports for that matter – will take place as currently scheduled.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t detouring Alabama’s 2020 season plans, for now. The Crimson Tide are moving forward with various plans in place.

Byrne and the Tide aren’t just optimistic about the 2020 season, they also have lofty goals for fan attendance. The football program has set a goal “to have all the season-ticket holders” attend games this season. Despite the pandemic, Alabama has received “over 90 percent” season-ticket renewals.

Byrne’s lofty goals will only be accomplished if the pandemic dies down in coming months. He remains optimistic regarding the upcoming fall sports season.

“I’m still very optimistic about us having a football season,” Bryne said, via 247Sports. “. . . We’ve been fortunate with great support by our fan base. We’re over 90 percent renewals for the year, and we’re really fortunate for that. Our goal, hopefully, is to be able to have all the season-ticket holders in there and many more.”

Alabama, along with most other programs, is planning on making major decisions within the next four to six weeks. Byrne reiterated “decision time” on the 2020 season and all its logistical details will take place in late July to early August.

That time-period will also feature the resumption of the NBA’s 2019-20 season and the start of the MLB season.

For now, it appears we could have a busy fall sports schedule later this year.